Visakhapatnam: volleyball tournament organised at Paderu

Take part in sports, SP urges the tribal youth

Take part in sports, SP urges the tribal youth

As a part of the community policing programme in the name “Yuvaho”, the district police have organised a mega volleyball tournament at CAH School, Paderu, in the district. A large number of tribal youth from about 11 Agency mandals participated in the programme and played around 381 matches in this mega tournament for the past few days.

Superintendent of Police, B.Krishna Rao, who took part in the concluding ceremony on Friday, in his address, motivated the youth to take part in at least one sport to keep themselves fit. He also said that tribal youth must keep themselves away from the anti-social elements and choose the right path for their bright future.

Volleyball team from Araku stood first and received a cash prize of about ₹50,000 from the SP, while Pedabayalu team received ₹25,000 after securing the second spot.

OSD S. Sathish Kumar, Additional SP, Paderu, P, Jagadeesh, and others were present.