Visakhapatnam to host three matches of Legends League Cricket

October 06, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium, PM Palem, in the city will host three league matches of Legends League Cricket which are scheduled to be held this year.

According to officials, the new season of Legends League Cricket will be played across five cities - Visakhapatnam, Jammu, Ranchi, Dehradun and Surat. The season will have 19 matches and is all set to start from November 18 and end on December 9.

Vishakhapatnam will host the last three league stage matches for LLC Season 2 at Dr. Y.S.R. Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. It may be noted that this is for the first time, Visakhapatnam will host Legends League Cricket. The 25,000 capacity stadium has hosted multiple IPL matches and had served as the home ground for Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Supergiants, and Mumbai Indians.

This year, Vizag has already hosted a One Day International between India and Australia. A T20 International is scheduled to be held on November 23 at Vizag stadium. Besides, a Test match will also be conducted in Vizag during February 2024.

In a release on Friday, Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket, said, “We hold this season in high regard and the venue at Vizag is quite thrilling. The euphoria around legends was amazing in the stadiums as well across cities where we have played in India last year. We had full house occupancy in almost all the matches. We expect a similar response from the audience here.”