Visakhapatnam: stolen iron sheets, worth ₹1 lakh seized, two arrested

The Duvvada police arrested two persons and seized stolen iron sheets, valued at ₹1 lakh, and some other materials from them, during vehicle checking at Vadlapudi on Monday.

The accused Pendra Yesu (20) and A. Srinu (30), both residents of Nadupur, Gajuwaka, reportedly stole the materials from the premises of a private engineering and infra company at Autonagar, Gajuwaka, on May 27th night.

The company Supervisor G. Ramana came to know of the theft on May 28 morning and lodged a complaint with the police. The accused were arrested while they were transporting the stolen material in a van.

On receipt of reliable information, CI P. Suryanarayana, SI G. Tejeswara Rao and Head Constable N.V. Ramana conducted checking of vehicles and found the stolen materials being transported in a van.