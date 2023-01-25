Visakhapatnam Railway Station gets platinum green station rating of IGBC

January 25, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam Railway Station has secured the ‘Green Railway Station’ certification with the highest platinum rating of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for adopting green concepts, thereby reducing the adverse impact on the environment. The railway station secured 82 out of 100 points in six environmental categories

Visakhapatnam is one among the few railway stations to get this prestigious certificate. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy received the certificate from IGBC Visakhapatnam chapter chairman S. Vijaya Kumar at a function held here on Wednesday.

The Environment Directorate of Indian Railways, with the support of IGBC, has developed the Green Railway Station rating system. The rating is based on national priorities such as water conservation, handling of wastes, energy efficiency, reduced use of fossil fuel, lesser dependence on usage of virgin materials, and health and well-being of the occupants.

Visakhapatnam railway station performed well in all categories like sustainable facilities, health, hygiene, energy, water conservation, smart green initiatives, innovation and development.

Based on the survey and recommendations of the IGBC team, an MRF shed was constructed for segregation of waste, a 500 KLD STP was set up for the treatment of water from the station and railway colonies, solar panels were installed for generation of power, passenger amenities were improved and LED lights were fitted to save energy.

At a separate meeting organised by IGBC Vizag chapter, the DRM explained about the key green initiatives like well-developed passenger amenities like FOBs, lifts and escalators, retiring rooms, universal access measures to assist differently-abled and senior citizens like dedicated parking and non-slipper ramps, which had helped in the railway station getting the award.

IGBC Vizag chapter chairman Vijay Kumar, co-chairman Leela Prasad and counsellor Sundeep Vullikanti were among those who particiapted.