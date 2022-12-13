Visakhapatnam: need to create awareness on traditional art forms among youth, says Roja

December 13, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja has underlined the need to create awareness among the younger generation on our traditional art forms apart from Indian culture and traditions.

Participating as the chief guest at the inaugural of the three-day Jagananna Swarnotsava Sambaralu programme, organised at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Tuesday evening, Ms. Roja said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled all his promises, which he had made during his ‘padayatra’.

Saying that all artistes belong to one family, she spoke on the importance of certain rare folk arts forms and the need to prevent them from extinction. She hoped that the performance by the folk artistes from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam today would help in creating awareness among the future generations on such rare art forms. She said zonal-level competitions were already held in Tirupati, Guntur and Rajamahendravam. She spoke on the need to protect Telugu language and culture.

The Minister witnessed the folk art forms like ‘Puliveshalu’, ‘Tappetagullu’, ‘Dhimsa’, ‘Kolatam’ and ‘Burra Kadha’ performed by the artistes.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Jallipalli Subhadra, A.P. State Creativity and Culture Commission Chairperson Vangapandu Usha, MLC Varudhu Kalyani and A.P. Creativity and Culture Commission CEO R. Mallikharjuna Rao were among those who participated in the programme.