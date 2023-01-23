Visakhapatnam: Global Tech Summit’s roadshow organised in Nagpur

January 23, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Ahead of the Global Tech Summit (GTS) 2023, to be held in Visakhapatnam on February 16 and 17, the global tech summit team led by Srinubabu Gedela organised a roadshow and business-to-biopharma digital transformation policy design meetings as part of the Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC) in Nagpur on Sunday.

Nearly 50 policymakers, global pharma experts and other decision makers expressed their insights on how the global tech summit is becoming a platform for the application of technology in drug discovery, regulatory affairs and to bring affordable medicine.

Dominique Jordan, president of International Pharmaceutical Federation, said that digital transformation can benefit the pharmaceutical industry in a variety of ways, including improved drug development, patient care and interaction. Technology helps to make medicine more affordable and accessible, it reduces carbon footprint and it improves supply chain transparency, he said.

H.G. Koshia, Commissioner of Food and Drug Control Administration, Government of Gujarat, and Montukumar M. Patel, president of Pharmacy Council of India, spoke about some of the challenges being faced by regulators when it comes to digital healthcare.

T.V. Narayana, president of Indian Pharmaceutical Association, emphasised the importance of pharma industry and academic industry collaboration. He said that combining the financial backing of pharma companies with early stage drug molecules from academic institutions is a key source of innovation, he said.