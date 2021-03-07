Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district sees 65 new COVID-19 infections in five days

The district reported 12 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 60,637 on Sunday. The district has reported 65 new infections since March 2. In the recent days, the 23 cases reported on March 3 is said to be highest single-day tally, since February 2. According to the officials, the number of recoveries is 60,025 and the death toll stood at 539 on Sunday. The number of active cases, which was 30 on March 2, increased to 73 on Sunday (March 7).

