Visakhapatnam district reports 1,984 new COVID cases, 10 deaths

1,662 persons recover from the infection

The district reported as many as 1,984 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 1,21,304 as on Thursday morning.

As many as 1,662 persons affected with the coronavirus recovered after treatment. The total number of recoveries stands at 99,616. As many as 3,908 persons have recovered from the virus in the last 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the district has breached the 800-mark and stands at 809 after 10 more persons succumbed to the infection.

As many as 41,388 infections were reported in the month so far. Similarly, the district also saw 198 deaths in these 20 days.

The number of active cases stands at 20,879.