Visakhapatnam: Collector, Police Commissioner inspect arrangements for Chandanotsavam
The festival scheduled to be organised on May 3
District Collector A Mallikarjuna along with Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth visited Simhachalam temple and checked the arrangements being taken up in view of Chandanotsavam festival scheduled to be held on May 3. They were accompanied by temple Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala. The Collector asked the officials to make elaborate arrangements and ensure devotees do not face any inconvenience.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.