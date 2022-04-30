Visakhapatnam: Collector, Police Commissioner inspect arrangements for Chandanotsavam

The festival scheduled to be organised on May 3

District Collector A Mallikarjuna along with Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth visited Simhachalam temple and checked the arrangements being taken up in view of Chandanotsavam festival scheduled to be held on May 3. They were accompanied by temple Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala. The Collector asked the officials to make elaborate arrangements and ensure devotees do not face any inconvenience.