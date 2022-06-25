Visakhapatnam: Collector forms three-member committee to probe the baby death case in KGH

Superintendent of King George Hospital (KGH) P. Mythili said that District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the death of a newborn baby whose body was found in a toilet near labour room in the Gynaecology Ward, in the hospital.

In a release on Saturday, Ms. Mythili said that the three-member committee include the Principal of Andhra Medical College, the Superintendent of Victoria Hospital and the District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO). She said that after the incident came to light, the KGH authorities immediately lodged a complaint with the One Town Police.

The police have questioned the doctors, nurses, workers, security staff, sanitary staff and Class IV employees working in and around the labour room. The police have also checked the records and CCTV footage for the last five days of the incident, but no clues were found, she added. The body of the baby was also sent to mortuary.