Body of a newborn baby found in toilet at KGH in Visakhapatnam

The body of a newborn baby girl was found in a toilet near the labour rooms in gynaecology ward at King George Hospital here on Thursday. The incident came to light after police registered a case on Thursday night.

According to Sub-Inspector of Police, One Town Police Station, Hari, based on the complaint they have registered an FIR and started investigation.

“Only pregnant women could have access to go till the labour room. We have checked the entries in the records, but none matched,” he said.

The police have been checking the CCTV footage. Further investigation is on.

The body was shifted for post-mortem.