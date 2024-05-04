Visakhapatnam Citizens’ Forum releases election manifesto

May 04, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Citizens’ Forum (GVCF) released an election manifesto of its own, titled ‘Citizens’ Manifesto of Civic Priorities for Visakhapatnam’, at Public Library here on Saturday. GVCF president retired Lt. Col. A.K. Subba Rao said, “Our forum and its members who are the citizens of Vizag will support politicians who support our manifesto and sincerely work for it if voted to power.”

GVCF vice-president Sohan Hatangadi said that it was time to make it clear what people expect for the long-term benefit of the city. The forum felt that it is important to announce a citizens’ manifesto of priorities for Vizag. “So, we have a prepared a two-page manifesto with list of priorities, released in the presence of the interested participants. It will also be distributed in digital form to public and given as copies to the prospective candidates for the Vizag Assembly and Parliamentary segments.”

Secretary N. Viswanathan read out some of the key topics that were included in the manifesto — improving air quality, restoration of green cover and provision of urban lung space, restoration of mangroves and coastal ecosystem, enhancement of sewage treatment capacity, dedicated storm water management and rainwater harvesting system, strict prevention of single-use plastic pollution, mega scale cleaning of coastal waters, protection of inland natural water bodies including Mudasarlova reservoir, protection of water bodies useful for city bird population like Meghadrigedda and Tagarapuvalasa pond, protection of grazing lands, hill areas, community forests, beaches, development of roads.

Further, the VMRDA must report to the citizens about the progress of the city’s master plan, he added.