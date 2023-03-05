HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: 16 railway stations over Waltair Division will be upgraded under Amrit Bharat Station scheme, says Divisional Railway Manager

‘In the first phase, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Chipurapalle, Srikakulam, Naupada, Araku, Koraput, Jagdalpur, Damanjodi, Jeypore, Bobbili, Parvathipuram, Parlakhemundi and Gunupur will be modernised’

March 05, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Waltair Anup Satpathy inspected Visakhapatnam–Naupada- Gunupur section of Waltair Division on Sunday. The objective of the inspection was improvement of amenities at stations over the Division.

The DRM also conducted window trailing inspection from Visakhapatnam to Naupada and then to Gunupur sections.

Beginning with Simhachalam station, the DRM took stock of various amenities and facilities provided at stations in the section apart from reviewing the ongoing developmental activities. He also inspected the Kottavalasa, Chipurapalle, Srikakulam, Naupada, Parlakhemundi and Gunupur stations along with a team of officials of Waltair Division

Mr. Anup Satpathy said that 16 Stations over Waltair Division were selected for upgradation/modernisation under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. In the first phase, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Chipurapalle, Srikakulam, Naupada, Araku, Koraput, Jagdalpur, Damanjodi, Jeypore, Bobbili, Parvathipuram, Parlakhemundi and Gunupur would be upgraded under the scheme.

The DRM was accompanied by ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Chief Project Manager (Gati Shakthi) T.M. Rao, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) PK Maharana, Officers from Operating, commercial, Signal & Telecom, Mechanical and other branches during the inspection.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.