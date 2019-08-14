Vessel fire lays bare lax safety measures: CITU

The CITU has demanded the fool-proof implementation of safety measures in port operations in view of the fire that broke out on offshore support vessel Coastal Jaguar off Visakhapatnam coast, killing one person on Monday.

Training for crew

“The accident occurred because of using a private tug for connecting pipelines to an oil vessel,” a statement quoted CITU city president R.K.S.V. Kumar on Tuesday.

He demanded that safety measures be undertaken and the crew of private tugs and launches be imparted adequate training to prevent such accidents.

“The accident highlighted that the precautionary measures undertaken by the private tugs are far from adequate when compared to the government vessels,” Mr. Kumar pointed out.

The government must initiate adequate compensatory measures to the family of the dead and injured workers in the accident, he added.