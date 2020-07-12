Vasupalli demands construction of 1,000-bed hospital in city

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Urban district president and MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has demanded immediate construction of a 1,000-bed hospital in Visakhapatnam. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he appealed to private hospitals to take up COVID-19 treatment and suggested that patients with other diseases could be treated at their homes by the doctors.

He also demanded that the District Collector and the GVMC Commissioner conduct periodical inspection of the quarantine centres.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar demanded that the State government release a White Paper on the testing of COVID-19 cases in the State.

‘No testing’

He alleged that the growing incidence of the pandemic was an indication of the failure of the State government to check the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of cases in the State was increasing with each passing day, the MLA said.

He alleged that those with symptoms of the diseases were not being tested and even doctors were falling a prey to the pandemic. The patients at quarantine centres were not being provided nutritious food, water and other amenities, the MLA alleged.