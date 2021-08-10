Use tech for collection of clues, police officials told

Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) B. Krishna Rao has directed the Investigating Officers to utilise technology for the speedy collection of clues in the detection of cases.

Presiding over the monthly crime meeting of the district police here on Monday, the SP said that the investigation of cases pertaining to crimes on women, should be completed within 60 days. It should be ensured that more and more women downloaded the Disha app. The accused in ganja cases, who are on the run should be arrested and NBWs issued against them.

Mr. Krishna Rao said that the petitions received in ‘Spandana’ should be disposed of in a time-bound manner.

ASP (Crimes) B. Lakshminarayana, Chintapalli ASP Tushar, Paderu ASP P. Jagadish and Anakapalle DSP K. Sravani were among those who attended the meeting.