Update data on vacant beds and oxygen requirement, officials told

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy directed the Nodal Officers to keep a tab on the vacant beds and oxygen requirements of hospitals and update the data from time-to-time.

He took stock of the oxygen supply to hospitals at a review meeting at the Collectorate on Tuesday. He said that if any of the officers do not respond promptly, it should be brought to his notice. DRDA Project Director V. Visweswara Rao, General Manager of the District Industries Centre Ramalinga Raju, Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam, Assistant Director of Drugs Control Lavanya, APMSIDC EE DA Naidu and Assistant Director of the Survey Department Manisha Tripathi. The Joint Collector inspected the 104 Call Centre set up at the Collectorate premises. He asked the officials about the calls received and allocation of beds. The officials gave details of the number of the persons waiting for beds. Later, the Joint Collector visited the beds allocation centre.