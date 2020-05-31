Visakhapatnam

Unlock 1.0 fails to bring cheer to gym owners in Vizag

Tough times: Gym owners say they are worried over future due to heavy loss caused by lockdown.

Tough times: Gym owners say they are worried over future due to heavy loss caused by lockdown.   | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

‘Situation is so bad that we are unable to pay rent’

Unlock 1.0 does not have any good news for gym owners who were pinning their hopes of getting relaxation after shutting down their operations for over two months.

On Saturday, several gym owners from the city held a meeting to discuss about the measures to be followed anticipating relaxation from the government.

However, by the evening, their hopes were belied as the Centre did not lift curbs on them.

Many of them expressed their dissatisfaction as even shopping malls are allowed to open from June 8 while ignoring the need for health conscious people to have workouts at gyms.

According to the gym owners, they are worried over their future due to heavy loss caused by the lockdown. Almost 90% of the gyms are working in rented buildings in the district, for which the gym owners are not able to pay rents. We are financially hit due to the lockdown and unable to pay rents, they said.

“We closed gyms on March 20 and even now, we are paying rents. I am paying ₹30,000 rent for gym place, apart from my house rent and other expenses. We gym owners also fear that the equipment will need repairs if they are not used properly,” said K. Ganesh, president, Visakha Gym Owners Welfare Association.

He said the government should pass an order directing owners not to collect rents from gym owners.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 11:03:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/unlock-10-fails-to-bring-cheer-to-gym-owners-in-vizag/article31717669.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY