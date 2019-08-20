‘Union government amending labour laws to benefit corporates’

Accusing the BJP-led Central government of amending labour laws to benefit the corporates, CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao on Monday demanded that it was time comprehensive legislation be brought to ensure job security and social security benefits to ‘mutha workers’.

Speaking at the 9th convention of Visakha Zilla Mutha Workers Union (CITU) here, Mr. Rao alleged that labour laws were not being implemented for ‘mutha workers’ even as they had been in a pathetic condition owing to the removal of the existing benefits.

Claiming that the entry of supermarkets and shopping malls has spelt doom for the ‘mutha workers’, he said the workers whose services were being utilised for loading and unloading of goods are facing athreat to their livelihood.

‘Debt trap’

Mr. Rao attributed this to the government’s move of allowing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector. “The slump in incomes coupled with the steep hike in the prices of essential commodities was pushing workers into a debt trap,” he observed.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamalis Union Federation State general secretary Muzaffar appealed to the State government to set up a welfare board for mutha workers on the lines of that for construction workers.

“The company managements and the government should own responsibility when a khalasi was injured in an accident while at work. All workers should be given a minimum pension of ₹6,000 after 60 years of age.

New body elected

Union general secretary M. Subba Rao presented a report on the activities of the union to be undertaken during the next three years. The delegates unanimously adopted the resolutions introduced by union honorary president Y. Raju on bringing out a comprehensive law for mutha workers, utilising their services for loading and unloading at shopping malls and provision of job security.

A new committee with 30 members was unanimously elected. Y. Raju, T. Pydiraju and M. Subba Rao were reelected as honorary president, president and general secretary respectively.