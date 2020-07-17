Visakhapatnam

Two held on charge of illegal liquor sale

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) conducted raids and seized liquor which was being sold without valid licences here on Friday. The police seized 21 liquor bottles of various brands.

Based on credible information, teams of the CTF, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police, (CTF) A. Trinad Rao, conducted raids at two places at Duvvada and Gurajada Nagar areas.

The police arrested two persons G. Nanaji of Yendada and K. Apparao of Gurajada Nagar areas, while they were in possession of liquor bottles without licence. Cases have been handed over to the police stations concerned.

