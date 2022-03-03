Two die in road accident in Vizag

They collided with a van head on, say police

Two persons were killed in a road accident near Gandhi Nagar area under Nathavaram police station limits in Visakhapatnam district, on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh (54) and Vasu (37), both residents of Narsipatnam.

Nathavaram police station Sub-Inspector D. Sekharam said that the duo was heading to Narsipatnam from Tuni in East Godavari district on their two-wheeler. When they reached the Gandhi Nagar-Tandava stretch, a speeding van which was coming from the opposite direction reportedly hit them, leading to their death, Mr. Sekharam said.

The driver of the van was taken into custody and the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem.

Nathavaram police have registered a case.