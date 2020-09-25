Two die after consuming ID arrack

Two men died after allegedly consuming adulterated ID arrack at Kinaparthy area in Koyyuru mandal in Visakhapatnam district, late on Thursday night.

The police say that they are yet to get a clarity in the case, as they suspect that the ID arrack which the duo consumed may have been laced with some harmful chemicals like pesticide.

The deceased were identified as J. Balaraju (33), of Bheemavaram village, Koyyuru mandal and P. Venkataratnam Naidu (44) of K.D. peta mandal, both were friends.

According to reports, the duo consumed ID arrack at around 6 a.m. on Thursday. After some hours, they fell sick and were shifted to a hospital for treatment. On Thursday late night, the duo reportedly died.

Sub-Inspector of Koyyuru police station, Nagendra said they suspect that the ID arrack was laced with pesticide. The postmortem report would give further clarity in the case. If traces of pesticide is found in the post mortem, we would investigate the case from various other angles also.

A suspicious death case was registered at Koyyuru police station limits.