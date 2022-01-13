Two dead, six injured after a jeep falls into gorge

Accident occurred on ghat road in Visakha Agency, say police

Two members of a family died, while six other persons received injuries after the jeep in which they were travelling fell into a gorge, on the ghat road between Peddavalasa and Chinthavanipalem under G.K Veedhi Police Station limits here on Thursday .

The deceased were identified as J. Devudu (48) and J. Chittibabu (24), of Chinthavanipalem village in Koyyuru mandal.

According to reports, around eight to 10 persons from a couple of families, all hailing from Chinthavanipalem, went to attend a funeral of one of their relatives in an interior village at Peddavalasa of Koyyuru mandal.

Police said that the incident allegedly occurred during their return. According to the police, the accident happened when the driver of the vehicle was negotiating a sharp bend on the ghat road.

The bodies were shifted to Chintapalle Government Hospital for post-mortem, while the injured were shifted to Narsipatnam Area Hospital for treatment.

G.K Veedhi Police have registered a case