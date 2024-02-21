GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-day national conference on ‘Elderly issues’ from February 22 in Visakhapatnam

National Institute of Social Defence, under the aegis of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, to hold the seminar to discuss challenges faced by elderly persons and to explore effective strategies to tackle these challenges.

February 21, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national conference on ‘Elderly issues’ is being organised by the National Institute of Social Defence, under the aegis of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in partnership with Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation, at Prema Samajam auditorium at Dabagardens, here, on February 22 and 23.

The primary objective of this conference is to address the challenges faced by elderly persons and to explore effective strategies to tackle these challenges. The resource persons include experienced practitioners in elderly care, academicians, and professionals specialising in medicine, nursing, social work and psychology. The conference will also feature interactive sessions where participants will engage in constructive dialogue to develop actionable plans, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the elderly.

Participants at the conference include representatives from non-governmental organizations (NGOs), senior citizens’ associations, subject matter experts, academicians, and second-year post-graduate students in social sciences.

The conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on both days.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.