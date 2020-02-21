Traffic restrictions imposed for Maha Sivaratri celebrations

The police have enforced traffic restrictions and diversions on the Beach Road from 6 a.m. on Friday to 1 p.m. on Saturday in view of the religious and cultural programmes to be held as part of Maha Sivaratri celebrations.

Residents of Beach Road can show their residence proof for taking the regular route if there is no alternative route, according to in-charge ADCP (Traffic) Suresh Babu.

Vehicles coming from Pandimetta and Hotel Novotel side should be parked at Gokul Park and return via Coastal Battery and the Collector’s Office (one-way traffic). No vehicles will be allowed from the Collector’s Office side towards NTR Junction, and from C.R. Reddy Junction, All India Radio to the NTR statue or to Beach Road via Pandurangapuram. Vehicles will not be allowed either side from Park Hotel to NTR statue.

Parking lots

Those coming to Beach Road should park their vehicles at the Collector’s Office, Coastal Battery, Nowroji Road, Gokul Park and sub-road, and walk to the beach. People coming from Siripuram and C. R. Reddy Junction should park their vehicles at A.U. High School Grounds and in front of the YMCA. VVIP vehicles will be allowed to go from C. R. Reddy Junction to the NTR statue and should be parked in front of the Kalimata temple and VIP vehicles will be allowed via All India Radio road to APIIC ground . Vehicles from the Park Hotel side should be parked at MGM Park.

Diversion points

The vehicles will be diverted at C.R. Reddy Junction, Novotel Junction, the Collector’s Office, Park Hotel, NTR statue and All India Radio. More diversions will be imposed at China Waltair Junction, Kotak School, Kurupam Circle and Jagannath Swamy temple depending on the need.