Traffic curbs imposed in view of Prime Minister’s meeting in Anakapalli district on May 6

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli district, traffic restrictions and diversions will come into effect in the district on Monday (May 6) from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for heavy vehicles, containers and tipper lorries.
Motorists heading towards Tuni from Visakhapatnam on NH-16 were asked to use the route Lankelapalem Junction – Parawada – Atchutapuram – Yelamanchili – Regupalem Junction to reach Tuni.
Vehicles travelling from Tuni to Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram were asked to use the route Tuni – Regupalem Junction, Yelamanchili Bypass – Atchutapuram Parawada – Lankelapalem Junction – Anakapalli Junction to Vizag or Vizianagaram.