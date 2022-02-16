Trade unions plea to people to oppose privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

VUPPC leaders Y. T. Das, D. Adinarayana and Boddu Pydiraju called for further strengthening of the agitation, being organised against privatisation of VSP

Representatives of ESF, ERS and Safety Departments of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and trade unions participated in the 370 th day of the relay fast, being organised under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porta Committee (VUPPC), at the Steel Plant arch at Kurmannapalem, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, VUPPC leaders Y. T. Das, D. Adinarayana and Boddu Pydiraju called for further strengthening of the agitation, being organised against privatisation of VSP. They hoped the people would teach a lesson to the BJP government, which, they alleged, was depriving workers of their rights through the sale of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The attack on PSUs and public assets was increasing day by day and the general public should be made aware of the trend.

They felt that the VSP agitation, which has already completed a year, was the right platform to oppose the anti-worker policies of the Centre and to take forward the movement for protection of the public sector.

Gangadhar, M. N. Reddy, G. Srinivas, Suribabu, Bonju Babu, Kanna Rao, Durga Prasad, M. Ramakrishna, Kotaiah, Neelakantam, Ganesh and Pentayya were among those who participated in the relay fast.

Meanwhile, the relay fast being organised on the banner of All Trade Unions and People’s Organisations at the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, against the decision of the Modi government to privatise VSP, completed 321 days on Wednesday.

Representatives of AIDWA and various people’s organisations participated in the fast. Addressing the gathering, AIDWA city president B. Padma and secretary Y. Satyavathi recalled the sacrifice of 32 persons, who had laid down their lives in the agitation seeking establishment of the steel plant in Visakhapatnam, sacrifice of 16,500 people, who gave 22,000 acres of land for establishment of the plant.

The steel plant, which was set up after several sacrifices, should be saved from privatisation. The AIDWA leaders called upon the people to teach the BJP government a lesson and save the PSU s.

AIDWA leaders Botta Eswaramma, A. Pushpa, K. Anuradha, K. Kumari, D. Kondamma, K. Venu, G. Lakshmi, Kameswari, Mangaveni and Sharada were among those who participated.