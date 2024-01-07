The Hindu FIC, IPE quiz to be held in Visakhapatnam on January 10

January 07, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) are jointly organising a College Quiz for graduate students at four locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha.

The second event will be held at Alluri Seetharamaraju Vignana Kendram, Sharada Street, Dabagardens, here, on January 10. Similar events are being held at Vijayawada on January 8 and two more will be held at Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad, later this month.

The quiz will be conducted in English for students pursuing graduation. Participation in this quiz is free and open for all the students. The students will participate as a team and one team will consist of two students from the same campus. Registered participants are to report at the respective venue by 9.30 am, and they must carry their college IDs.

The quiz will be conducted in two rounds: the preliminary round (pen and paper) and the final round (on-stage). The top six teams will compete in the final round, which will be held immediately after the preliminary round, prize distribution will be held on the same day.

The participants can register their teams by filling out the form: https://forms.office.com/r/uedYNhwXNW. There is also an option for spot registration at the venue, on the day of the event. All the participants will be given participation certificates; finalists will be given merit certificates and trophies. For any further information, interested participants are advised to contact Durgamalleswar Rao on 9032079979.