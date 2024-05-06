GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu FIC, AM/NS summer coaching camp begins at VDCA stadium

May 06, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam District Forest officer Anant Shankar interacting with participants of The Hindu FIC, AMNS summer coaching camp at the VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Anant Shankar emphasised the need for sportsmanship among young players while speaking as the chief guest at the 30-day annual summer cricket coaching camp organised by The Hindu FIC, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS) India, Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association, at the VDCA International Cricket Stadium in PM Palem, here on Monday.

Mr. Shankar advised players to focus on sports and academics equally while appreciating the organisers for encouraging the youth to engage in sports. “This camp is an opportunity for young talents to showcase their cricketing skills. Those who perform best in the camp will be trained by us for a year,” said D.S. Varma from AMNS.

VDCA general secretary K. Parthasaradhi said that in the selections held in April across the city, 1,540 boys applied and 282 of them were selected, while 80 girls applied and all of them were selected — taking it to a total of 362 players participating in the camp.

The camp will be held at VDCA Ground-B, GVMC Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, Ukku Grounds and Coromandel Grounds. “This is a completely free service from the organisers,” says Mr. Pardasaradhi. A large number of players accompanied by parents attended the event.

