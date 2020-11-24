Thammineni stresses on legal adoption

‘It is unfortunate that CARA Act is being violated’

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam has said that the legal adoption rules of the government will ensure security for the future of the children given for adoption and the foster parents.

Mr. Seetharam released the pamphlets on ‘Adoption Rules and Regulations by Law’ at an event organised at the Government Circuit House here on Monday.

Children’s rights

At another function, Mr. Seetharam said that it was unfortunate that the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) Act was being violated and the children were being illegally bought by IVF centres in violation of the Act and given for adoption through other channels. Those who indulge in such illegal practices could be sentenced to jail for periods ranging from three to seven years apart or having to pay a fine of up to ₹1 lakh or both, and called on government and non-governmental agencies to take up awareness programmes on the law.

Child Rights Protection Forum (CRPF) State president Gondu Sitaram said that the organisation would work in association with the government departments for the protection of children’s rights apart from organising awareness programmes and seminars on the subject.

Child Rights Protection Forum chief secretary B. Sakuntala and Visakha Rural Forum president B. Lavakusa participated.