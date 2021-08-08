TDP suspends corporator, issues show-cause notice to two more

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao on Saturday suspended a party corporator and also issued show-cause notices to two other party corporators for allegedly talking in favour of the YSR Congress Party leaders.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao suspended 69th Ward corporator K, Govinda Reddy.

He said Mr. Govinda Reddy spoke in favour of the YSRCP leaders and also participated in their programmes.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also sought explanation from 41st Ward corporator K. Purnima and 86th Ward corporator L, Koteswara Rao on why they spoke in favour of the YSRCP leaders.

He gave them one week to submit their explanation.