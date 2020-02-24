‘TDP leaders are scared of SIT probe into land scam’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders are terming as ‘vindictive’ the decision of the State government to order a probe by Special Investigation Team (SIT) and other teams into the alleged land irregularities reported between 2014 and 2019 due to fear of getting jailed, YSR Congress Party leader Koyya Prasad Reddy said here on Sunday.

“No guilty will be spared. It was the TDP leaders who had dared the YSRCP government to probe into the alleged irregularities. When the government constituted SIT to probe into the alleged insider trading in Amaravati, the TDP leaders are terming it as a political vendetta,” Mr. Redddy told the media here.

He alleged that many TDP leaders had indulged in several corrupt deals during the land pooling exercise undertaken for construction of the capital at Amaravati.

ESI scam

Referring to the ESI scam, the YSRCP leader accused TDP leader and former Minister K. Atchannaidu of issuing a letter recommending a private firm for supply of inferior quality medical kits at a higher price.

It may be noted that the officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E), who raided the hospitals and dispensaries, found that the alleged involvement of Directors of Insurance Medical Services (DIMS), joint directors, civil surgeons, administrative officers, pharmacists and clerical staff in procurement of drugs worth about ₹975.80 crore in the last five years allegedly in violation of the rules.

Mr. Reddy rubbished the claim of Mr. Atchannaidu that he had just followed the directive of the Centre and tried to follow the implementation method adopted in Telangana.

Land Pooling Scheme

Mr. Reddy came down heavily on TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy for his claim that the State government was forcibly acquiring assigned land under the land pooling scheme for building houses to the poor. “Collector V. Vinay Chand has already denied the allegations with facts and figures,” the YSRCP said.