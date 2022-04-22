TDP launches ‘Maha Padayatra’ in Visakhapatnam against YSR Congress Party government’s ‘misrule’

Party workers raise slogans against hike in power tariff and property tax

A ‘Maha Padayatra’ was taken out by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), under the leadership of TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao, from the party office at Gajuwaka to Simhachalam, against what they called ‘misrule’ of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, on Friday.

The party workers carrying banners and party flags raised slogans against the hike in power tariff and property tax, and rising prices of essential commodities. Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the Chief Minister loathed Visakhapatnam as his mother was defeated from here and the people of the city have voted for the TDP nominees in the last elections.

While making tall promises of making Visakhapatnam as ‘executive capital’ of Andhra Pradesh, the district, which was once among the largest districts in the country, has been made the smallest in the State, by the YSR Congress government, which shows the love of the Chief Minister for Vizag, he said

He alleged that the State was being thrown into a debt trap and future generations have to pay the price for it. He demanded continuation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the public sector and justice to the displaced persons. The Chief Minister should lead the agitation against privatisation of VSP, he said.

The TDP leader said: “We want to free the people from the YSR Congress Party rule and hope that ‘Simhadri Appanna’ (Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy of Simhachalam) will answer our prayers.”