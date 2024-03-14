TDP-JSP surrendered to BJP by allying with it, says CPI(M) leader

March 14, 2024 02:53 am | Updated 02:53 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao has described the TDP-JSP alliance taking the BJP on board as ‘surrendering to the latter unconditionally and sacrificing the interests of Andhra Pradesh’ to save the TDP leaders from various cases booked against them.

Addressing the media on March 13 (Wednesday), Mr. Srinivsasa Rao alleged that contrary to the claims of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan that the BJP was roped into the alliance to ‘save Andhra Pradesh’, the two parties would no longer be in a position to question the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh in the implementation of the assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

He said that the ploy of the BJP was to make inroads into Andhra Pradesh, where it has a negligible vote share. He recalled that Mr. Naidu had walked out of the NDA in the past, saying that it had done an injustice to the State by failing to implement the assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act.

He said that the party workers and lower-rung leaders of the TDP and the JSP were seething with rage on alliance with the BJP, but the leadership of both the parties was not ready to listen to them.

The CPI(M) secretary alleged that the BJP was polarising votes in the name of religion. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was opposed in the past, was now brought out ahead of the elections. The TDP and JSP would no longer talk on the continuation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the public sector, operationalisation of the railway zone. He also alleged that the YSRCP was no different and was not in a position to pull up the BJP for non-implementation of the bifurcation promises.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that only the INDIA bloc has the power to oppose the Modi government. He appealed to the people to bring alternative forces to power.

Replying to queries, he said that the CPI(M) would contest in the seats such as Araku and Gajuwaka constituencies where it has strong public support.

CPI(M) district committee leaders B. Ganga Rao, RKSV Kumar, Botta Eswaramma and B. Jagan were present.