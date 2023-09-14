TDP-JSP alliance infuses enthusiasm among the cadres in Visakhapatnam district

September 14, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The announcement made by Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan that his party, along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), would contest the coming elections has infused new enthusiasm among both the party cadres in Visakhapatnam district.

The jubilant TDP and JSP leaders opined that this move would end the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP Visakhapatnam (North) MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan had taken the ‘correct decision at the correct time’. “We will be happy if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joins us too,” he said, claiming that the 2024 elections would be one-sided and the YSRCP would face a defeat.

TDP former MLA and Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that it is time all like-minded political parties came together to dethrone the YSRCP government.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is acting like a dictator and killing democracy in the State. People gave a huge mandate to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019 elections. However, all he has been doing is suppressing the Opposition and creating trouble to the people who voted in favour of his party. People are very happy with the TDP-JSP alliance,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

TDP Mahila State president V. Anitha said that the alliance would end the ‘atrocious rule’ of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, BJP former MLA and State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju described the TDP-JSP alliance as a ‘good move’. “It is a relief to the people from the bad rule. Once the alliance comes to power, good governance will be ensured. I personally feel that all the parties which are against the YSRCP should form an alliance. However, decisions regarding alliances of the BJP will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda,” he said.

Addressing the media, JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan had taken the decision for the people of the State. “The motto of both the parties (TDP and JSP) is to dethrone the YSRCP,” he said and appealed to the other parties which are against to the ruling party to come under one roof.

Former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, JSP corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy also welcomed the decision.