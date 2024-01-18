Take action against Vasupalli or face consequences: former YSRCP leader Sithamraju Sudhakar

January 18, 2024 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former YSRCP leader and ex-chairman of Brahmin Corporation, Sithamraju Sudhakar, demanded the State government initiate action against Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar for “distributing ‘cheap’ liquor in an educational institution on the occasion of ‘Sankranthi’ to lure the voters ahead of elections”.

Addressing a press conference here in the city on Wednesday, Mr. Sudhakar said that, per norm, one person cannot procure more than three liquor bottles from a government liquor outlet. “But, Mr. Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar had distributed nearly 500 liquor bottles to the people. Where and how did he procure so many bottles at once?” he questioned.

Mr. Sudhakar also sought the Education Department authorities to take the matter seriously, as the MLA distributed liquor on the premises of an educational institution.

“Besides committing such a shameful act, the MLA had also sent WhatsApp messages to people asking them to come and collect the liquor bottles. Has the government taken any action against the MLA so far? If the government fails to take action, we will take this issue forward,” Mr. Sudhakar added.

Several YSRCP corporators who have been discontent with the sitting MLA for a long time have also attended the press conference. They said that the ruling party, during the election campaign, promised to impose prohibition in the State, but the MLA was found distributing liquor to the voters, which was a shameful act to the party.

“What message are we conveying to the voters in our wards, especially women, who have been questioning the liquor prohibition?,” he asked.

Mr Sudhakar, who recently resigned from the YSRCP, said that he is yet to finalise which party to join and will make an announcement soon.

He said that he had a long association with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family. He said that he had spent a lot of money on YSRCP programmes and worked very hard for the party. He alleged that the party did not give him proper recognition, but also insulted him.

He also stated that half of the YSRCP corporators and leaders from Vizag will leave the ruling party soon. He also added that some of the YSRCP leaders are with him only due to the differences with the party.