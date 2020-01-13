Survey date for reservation of wards extended

The last date for the door-to-door survey to finalise the reservation of wards in the corporation limits has been extended by three days, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said.

In a release, Ms Srijana urged the SC, ST, women and BC voters to cooperate with survey teams in view of change in schedule.

As per the original schedule, the survey is supposed to identify SC, ST, BC and women voters within the GVMC limits between January 11 and 16.

Special teams have been appointed for each polling station. However, the State Election Commission and the municipal administration have extended the last date for the survey to January 19 as the supplementary data pertaining to the voters’ list is yet to be received from some districts.

According to the revised schedule, the draft on the voters’ list will be published on January 21. After seeking objections for additions on January 22 and 23, the final list will be published on January 27, said Mr. Srijana.