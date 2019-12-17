Students sensitised on career in management

A seminar titled ‘Careers in management sector’ was jointly organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and KL B-School at Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology in Vizianagaram on Monday. The session was attended by over 300 final year students of the college.

Sriram Khandavilli, founder of ACTiTUDE, gave examples of the common mistakes the students make while choosing their career after completing graduation. He briefed on management education after engineering degree.

Shiva Prasad of KL University B-School said the KL Foundation was offering scholarships worth ₹5 lakh to students who secure top 10 ranks in KL-MAT, even if they choose to join any other institute. Further details on are available on www.kluniversity.in.

Business quiz

A business quiz was conducted and five lucky winners were presented awards. Principal V.V. Rama Reddy and vice-principal Hari Babu appreciated the efforts of The Hindu FIC and KL B-School.

Similar sessions will be held at Anil Neerukonda Institute of Technology and Sciences on Tuesday and at Prism Degree College on Wednesday.