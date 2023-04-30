HamberMenu
Stealing of valuables plagues KGH in Visakhapatnam

Theft of jewellery, wallets and smartphones from patients and doctors is causing concern; steps are being taken to spruce up security, says hospital Superintendent

April 30, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
We have been receiving complaints about thefts of valuables from patients and doctors, says KGH Superintendent P. Ashok Kumar | Photo Credit: File photo: K.R. DEEPAK

In the century-old 1,200-bed King George Hospital (KGH) here, the theft of valuables such as jewellery, wallets and smartphones among others from patients and doctors is causing concern.

According to the hospital sources, the gold ornaments (bangles) of a lady doctor belonging to the Gynaecology Department were stolen a few weeks ago. Recently, the gold ornaments of a dead patient, hailing from Jiyyammavalasa in Parvatipuram-Manyam district were stolen. The kin of the victim lodged a complaint with the One Town police.

The One Town Sub-Inspector P. Srinivasa Rao said, “Yes, we have received a complaint that gold ornaments were stolen from a dead patient. We are still pursuing the case to gather proper evidence.” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the lack of surveillance system is the main reason for such crimes in KGH. They also spoke to the hospital management to focus on improving the surveillance system.

Speaking to The Hindu, KGH Superintendent P. Ashok Kumar said there were 160 CC cameras fixed in the KGH as per the records maintained by his predecessor.

“Now, I have assigned the task to a team to check all the cameras and their functioning. We will first assess the condition of the surveillance system at KGH based on the test report of the cameras, which will take at least two or three days from Saturday. Later, we will also formulate a proper action plan like repairing the malfunctioning cameras and increasing the number of cameras as per the suggestions made by the police,” Dr. Ashok Kumar said.

He admitted that they also receiving complaints about stolen valuables from patients and even from their staff. A proper surveillance system would definitely control such activities, he added.

“CC cameras play a key role in gathering evidence in the sensitive zones like the hospital. So, all hospitals, irrespective of private or government, must have sufficient number of CC cameras,” an investigation officer said.

