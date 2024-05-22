Speakers call for conservation of biodiversity and sustainable development at seminar in Visakhapatnam

Conservation of biodiversity and sustainable development are of immense importance for sustenance of life on the earth, said the speakers at the inaugural of a two-day seminar organised as part of International Biodiversity Day, which got underway at the AU Convention Centre on the Beach Road here on Wednesday.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), A.P., Chiranjiv Choudhary, who participated as the chief guest, spoke on the importance of sensitising the younger generation on the need to conserve biodiversity, sustainable use of the available resources and sharing them among all the stakeholders.

Hailing District Forest Officer Anant Shankar for his work on conservation of local species of wildlife in the Eastern Ghats, Mr. Choudhary recalled the judgments of the Supreme Court on the right of citizens for a clean and healthy environment under the Constitution, and its order preventing laying of overhead power lines for the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard.

Hanchinal Rayappa Ramappa, former Chairperson of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Authority, Government of India, said that over two lakh traditional varieties of food crops were developed by Indians. A rice variety, cultivated in the Western Ghats, was an antidote for snakebite victims, and another was an instant variety.

Documenting traditional knowledge

Underlining the importance of documentation of traditional knowledge and native species of plants and animals, Prof. Hanchinal said that failure to do so was resulting in other countries documenting and patenting Indian species. He also called for protection of traditional species of plants by encouraging farmers to take up their cultivation.

Member-Secretary of AP State Biodiversity Board B.V.A. Krishna Murthy said that the theme of this year’s International Biodiversity Day was ‘Be a part of the plan’ (to protect biodiversity). He called for concerted efforts by students, researchers, the Forest Department and all other stakeholders for concerted efforts to achieve the goal.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy spoke on the need for conservation of all species of plants and animals as biodiversity was interlinked to several global issues. He announced that Andhra University campus was home to 27,800 plant species and their age ranges from 15 to 80 years. Andhra University got a carbon credit rating of 26,680. AU was selected as one of two universities from across the globe as a ‘Green University’.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Visakhapatnam, Srikanthanatha Reddy, called for a change in the mindset of people that all the resources on the earth were meant for humans alone.

YSR Horticulture University Vice-Chancellor T. Janakiram spoke.

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park Curator Nandani Salaria and Rajahmundry Central Jail Superintendent Rahul were among those who were present on the dais.