SP: create awareness on drug abuse among students

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao appealed to the managements of various educational institutions to create awareness among their students on the harmful effects of drug usage. He was interacting with a few college heads, students in a programme which was organised on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2020, at his office on Friday.

The SP asked the managements to cooperate with the police and take part in the awareness programmes conducted by the district police against drugs.

He also appealed to the students to come forward and inform police in case they find any anti-social activities in their localities.

Heads of a few managements said that police, teachers, parents and friends play a crucial role in the society in weaning away the youth from drug abuse.

Parental counselling

They also stressed the need of parental counselling and interactions.

Earlier, Director General of Police, Gautam Sawang had interacted with all the SPs and the college managements to explain about the ill-effects of drug abuse.