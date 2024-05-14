Some trains from Visakhapatnam to Guntur, Rajahmundry to be cancelled from May 15 for safety works

Half-a-dozen trains from Visakhapatnam to Guntur, Rajahmundry and back will be cancelled to facilitate safety works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR).

The trains to be cancelled are: 17239 Guntur- Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express, leaving Guntur from May 15 to 26, 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri express, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 16 to 27; 22701 Visakhapatnam- Guntur Uday express, leaving Visakhapatnam on the days of its run from May 15 to 26; 22702 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Uday express, leaving Vijayawada on days of run from May 15 to 26, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division .

Similarly, train no. 07466 Rajahmundry- Visakhapatnam train, leaving Rajahmundry from May 15 to 26, and train no 07467 Visakhapatnam- Rajahmundry train, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 15 to 26, will all be cancelled.

Passengers are asked to make a note of the changes and act accordingly.