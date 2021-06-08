Six-year-old boy struck dead by lightning

His mother suffer severe injuries in the incident

A six-year-old boy was reportedly killed in a lightning strike, while his mother received severe injuries at Pulaganipalem area under Pendurthi police station limits here on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rohith.

According to sources, the incident reportedly occurred when Pavani along with her son Rohith went to the terrace to collect the clothes kept for drying. The duo received injuries and fell unconscious in the lightning strike. Elder son of Ms. Pavani informed other members of the family about the incident. While Rohith was declared brought dead, Pavani is undergoing treatment at a hospital. A case was registered and investigation is on.