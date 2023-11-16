HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six lakh Gambusia fish to be released in waterbodies soon

November 16, 2023 04:36 am | Updated 04:36 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) C.M. Saikanth Varma said that the corporation has prepared proposals to release six lakh Gambusia fish into the water bodies of the city soon.

The Gambusia fish is an effective way of mosquito control amid possible spread of seasonal diseases such as dengue. He also appealed people to ensure there is no rise of mosquitoes in their surroundings and urged them to follow the ‘Friday-Dry Day’ initiative.

20 lakh Gambusia fish will be released across 7,130 water bodies, he said, adding that the malaria wing has already released 8 lakh fish.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.