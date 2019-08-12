Ship catches fire near Visakhapatnam Port, one person missing

A fire broke out on an offshore support vessel, Coastal Jaguar, near the Visakhapatnam Port on Monday afternoon.
As per an initial report, there was an explosion and the ship was engulfed in thick flames.
About 29 crew and workers were on board at the time of the incident and 28 have been rescued. A search was on for the missing person.
Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Rani Rashmoni, which was in the vicinity, rushed to the spot and in coordination with VPT boats rescued the crew members and workers.
ICGS Samudra Paheredar and a Coast Guard helicopter have been deployed in the rescue operation. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined and efforts were on to douse the fire.
