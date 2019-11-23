Schools, colleges operating out of apartments to face action

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Friday instructed the city planning wing of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to take stringent action against the schools and colleges functioning from apartments and other residential buildings in congested localities.

“Many educational institutions are functioning from apartments in residential colonies, posing risk to the students and the nearby residents as well. In case of any fire mishap, it would be tough for fire tenders to reach the spot as the institutions are in congested localities,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao told the media after taking part in a review meeting with the GVMC officials and Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana.

Referring to seasonal diseases, the Minister accused the Opposition party leaders of creating a ruckus without a reason.

“There has been no increase in seasonal fever cases reported from Visakhapatnam. Rather, the number has dropped by around 50 % when compared to that of last year,” he said.

Giving more details, the Minister said 679 dengue cases have been reported from the GVMC limits this year so far when compared to 1,400 last year.

“The malaria cases too have decreased from 416 to just 83. Eighteen chikungunya cases have been registered in urban limits this year against 45 last year, he said.

Awareness campaign

The civic body is undertaking sanitation drives regularly in wards, apart from the awareness programmes to educate citizens on the symptoms and preventive measures.