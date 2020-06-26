RTA extends last date for various services

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has extended the last date for renewal of Fitness Certificate (FC), all types of vehicle permits, registration and driving licences till September 30, 2020, in view of the lockdown due to COVID-19.

The permits and licences, which lapse on February 1, 2020 or later will remain valid till September 30, 2020. The validity of Learner’s Licence (LLR), which expired during the above period, would be extended without any additional renewal fee. Such LLR holders would be eligible to go for the driving test immediately, without waiting for the mandatory waiting period, according to Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam.

The Transport Department and the police personnel should consider the extended validity during the checking of vehicles and abstain from booking of cases on such vehicles.

He called upon people to avoid visiting the RTA office, in view of COVID-19, unless it was absolutely necessary. Those have issues relating to Aadhaar card entries can send a message giving details of their problems to Administrative Officer Anjaneyulu on the WhatsApp No. 9848528493, for tax-related issues to AO K. Venkatalakhsmi on 9652516725, for correction of VCR (Vehicle Check Report) AO G. Kotewara Rao on 9848528321 and for corrections at the RTO-level to RTO Poornachandra Rao on 9848528366.

Applicants coming for the LLR test would be allowed into the RTA office only if they wear masks. They would also have to sanitise their hands near the entry gate and observe social distancing norms. Returned cards like RC and DL would not be given by hand till September 30, 2020.

Visakhapatnam district had secured the top position in the disbursal of financial assistance to auto, taxi drivers and owner-cum-drivers of cabs under the ‘Vahana Mitra’ scheme last year. “This year also, the district is poised to take the top slot under Vahana Mitra,” Mr. Raja Ratnam told The Hindu on Friday.

A total of 32,778 persons had applied for financial assistance under the scheme in the district last year. Of them, 31,732 were found to be eligible and the financial assistance was credited to their accounts.

In the first phase, so far, this year, 4,679 new members had registered under the scheme.