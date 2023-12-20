Rift between YSRCP corporators and MLA continues in Visakhapatnam

December 20, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The rift between the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) corporators and Visakhapatnam South constituency MLA continues to bother the ruling party. A week after a YSRCP corporator resigned from the party alleging non-cooperation from the MLA, a group of YSRCP corporators from the constituency held a private meeting on December 20 (Tuesday) and decided to withdraw their support to the MLA. They also decided to complain against him to the party leadership.

In the Visakhapatnam South constituency, eight YSRCP corporators won the municipal polls, while one TDP corporator and three Independent candidates emerged victorious. The Independent candidates and the TDP corporator joined the YSRCP, making the total number of YSRCP corporators to 12. In the last few months, the two corporators who joined the YSRCP after winning as Independent candidates have resigned and joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP), alleging lack of cooperation from the MLA.

“The MLA had joined the ruling party from the TDP. He joined the YSRCP to defame the government. Moreover, he does not support the development activities in the wards. Many development activities in our wards are halted because of the MLA,” a YSRCP corporator told The Hindu.

The YSRCP corporators also said that they would complain about the issue to the party Uttarandhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy.

Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar said that there were “slight coordination issues” among the corporators. “We will discuss about it with Mr. Subba Reddy and resolve it,” he said.

He said some corporators resigned from the YSRCP because they learnt that they would not get MLA tickets in the forthcoming elections. “Development activities have been undertaken in the constituency very well,” he added.