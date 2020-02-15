‘Reverification of pensioners likely to be completed by today’

The re-verification of the eligibility of 27,000 pensioners in the GVMC limits by government staff is likely to be completed by Saturday, Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana has said.

“The pensions of around 19,800 people who were drawing the benefits till last month have been stopped this month. However, it does not mean that they would not get it again,” Ms. Srijana told the media here on Friday.

The survey on eligibility criteria was carried out by volunteers and there were some discontents over how they had done it, particularly when it came to the criteria such as extent of house and income tax.

“The house criterion was increased from 750 sft to 1000 sft, but how the volunteers had measured it was not known. Similarly, there was no way income tax payment could be verified by them. The PAN and Aadhaar cards of the beneficiaries could have been misused,” said Ms. Srijana.

She further said that the re-verification is being done by government staff now to come clear on such issues. “ In total, 47,000 new pensions have been sanctioned,” she said.

Referring to housing, Ms. Srijana said 2.2 lakh applications have been received, of which 1.76 lakh have been found to eligible. Another 11,000 applications have been received during the ‘Spandana’ programme.

Applications for housing

“Around 25,000 houses are under construction by Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation and those who have opted for those and paid money through demand drafts will be allotted houses. About 1.5 lakh beneficairies will be given house sites,” she said.

Of the 40,000 people who have remitted money through demand drafts for the TIDCO housing, 21,000 have been found to eligible.

“As the beneficairies have paid money for housing, they will have no choice of opting for house sites now. The money of the ineligible beneficairies will be returned,” Ms. Srijana clarified.

Multi-level parking

The Municipal Commissioner further said that work pertaining to multi-level car parking near Jagadamba Jucntion was apace.

“The facility is expected to be ready by April,” she said. On pending Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) applications, she said the software would allow disposal on first come first serve basis.