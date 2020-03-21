Visakhapatnam

Returned RC, driving licences to be given after April 5

The Certificate of Registration (RC) and driving licences that have been returned to the RTA office after being sent by Speed Post owing to the COVID-19 situation will be handed over directly to the applicants after April 5.

According to Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam, copy of the issued RC and licence can be used until then. The validity of the online RC and the licence has been extended up to May 31, he adds.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 6:35:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/returned-rc-driving-licences-to-be-given-after-april-5/article31129052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY